 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

The Black Panther Party: Trailblazers in Environmental Justice

Student Presenter(s) and Advisor

Brian McCammack
Ellora Sundhu

Location

Meyer Auditorium

Abstract

Historically and contemporarily, the Black Panther Party remains controversial and misinterpreted. Often associated with militancy, violence and resistance; the Black Panthers are left uncredited for their progressivism and leadership within African American communities. The Black Panthers were trailblazers in an era of violence, division, poverty and social movements. The young environmentalist movements of the 1960s/1970s lacked black involvement and excluded the most vulnerable to environmental hazards. The Black Panthers were early advocates of environmental justice in Black communities and initiated many social programs and policies that sought to better living-standards as a means of self-determination, self-defense and self-love.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

April 2017

End Date

April 2017

Panel

Environmental Issues

Field of Study for Presentation

Environmental Studies, African American Studies

Apr 11th, 1:00 PM Apr 11th, 2:15 PM

