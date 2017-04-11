Abstract

Historically and contemporarily, the Black Panther Party remains controversial and misinterpreted. Often associated with militancy, violence and resistance; the Black Panthers are left uncredited for their progressivism and leadership within African American communities. The Black Panthers were trailblazers in an era of violence, division, poverty and social movements. The young environmentalist movements of the 1960s/1970s lacked black involvement and excluded the most vulnerable to environmental hazards. The Black Panthers were early advocates of environmental justice in Black communities and initiated many social programs and policies that sought to better living-standards as a means of self-determination, self-defense and self-love.