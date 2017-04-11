2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
U.S. Presidential Election Algorithmic Trading
Location
Skybox
Abstract
The world of high finance is evolving at a faster pace than ever before, with the advancement of high frequency, and algorithmic trading being a major component of global financial markets. The aim of this project is to formulate and back-test our own algorithm based on a developed investment strategy. Our strategy itself is based on the idea that markets are inefficient. We implement an event-based strategy, trading only during times of presidential elections in the United States. The strategy itself, uses a mean reversion technique, that is implemented by technical analysis using long and short term price moving averages to exploit market inefficiency. Fundamental analysis was used to determine a buy-sell signal derived specifically by the financial services sector PE ratio average. Our presentation explores our investment philosophy, strategy, and back-testing results to see whether such a strategy can provide an investor with positive excess returns.
Presentation Type
Group Talk
Start Date
4-11-2017 2:30 PM
End Date
4-11-2017 3:45 PM
Panel
Empirical Modeling in Finance
Field of Study for Presentation
Business
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
U.S. Presidential Election Algorithmic Trading
Skybox
The world of high finance is evolving at a faster pace than ever before, with the advancement of high frequency, and algorithmic trading being a major component of global financial markets. The aim of this project is to formulate and back-test our own algorithm based on a developed investment strategy. Our strategy itself is based on the idea that markets are inefficient. We implement an event-based strategy, trading only during times of presidential elections in the United States. The strategy itself, uses a mean reversion technique, that is implemented by technical analysis using long and short term price moving averages to exploit market inefficiency. Fundamental analysis was used to determine a buy-sell signal derived specifically by the financial services sector PE ratio average. Our presentation explores our investment philosophy, strategy, and back-testing results to see whether such a strategy can provide an investor with positive excess returns.