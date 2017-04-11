2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
Student Art Exhibition and Reception
Location
Durand Art Institute, Sonnenschein and Albright Galleries
Abstract
View an amazing exhibition of student art. Then, watch the unveiling of the winners of "The World in 2050” contest, a competition open to all students to produce responses to the following question—what will the world of the future hold at the half-century mark? Prizes: 1st place: $2,500, 2nd place: $1,500, 3rd place: $1,000.
Presentation Type
Artwork
Start Date
4-11-2017 4:00 PM
End Date
4-11-2017 6:30 PM
Panel
Miguel de Baca
Field of Study for Presentation
Art
Event Website
https://www.lakeforest.edu/live/news/7594-the-world-in-2050
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
