2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
The Lake Forest College Combined Choirs and The Inversions (A Cappella)
Location
Durand Art Institute, Sonnenschein and Albright Galleries
Abstract
At 4:15, the Lake Forest College combined choirs (made up of members of the Women's Choir and Concert Choir with soloists Claire Olson and Michael Lesko) will perform Trilo - Traditional Finnish and Black is the Color - Traditional Scottish, Arr. by Peter Hunt.
The Inversions A Cappella group
Presentation Type
Performance
Start Date
4-11-2017 4:15 PM
End Date
4-11-2017 4:45 PM
Field of Study for Presentation
Music
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
