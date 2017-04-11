 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

The Lake Forest College Combined Choirs and The Inversions (A Cappella)

Student Presenter(s) and Advisor

Anne Barry, Lake Forest CollegeFollow

Location

Durand Art Institute, Sonnenschein and Albright Galleries

Abstract

At 4:15, the Lake Forest College combined choirs (made up of members of the Women's Choir and Concert Choir with soloists Claire Olson and Michael Lesko) will perform Trilo - Traditional Finnish and Black is the Color - Traditional Scottish, Arr. by Peter Hunt.

The Inversions A Cappella group

Presentation Type

Performance

Start Date

4-11-2017 4:15 PM

End Date

4-11-2017 4:45 PM

Field of Study for Presentation

Music

