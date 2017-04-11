2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
World in 2050 Awards Ceremony
Location
Durand Art Institute, Sonnenschein and Albright Galleries
Abstract
Watch the unveiling of the winners of "The World in 2050” contest, a competition open to all students to produce responses to the following question—what will the world of the future hold at the half-century mark? Prizes: 1st place: $2,500, 2nd place: $1,500, 3rd place: $1,000.
Presentation Type
Individual Presentation
Start Date
4-11-2017 4:45 PM
End Date
4-11-2017 5:15 AM
Field of Study for Presentation
Other
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
