 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

World in 2050 Awards Ceremony

Davis Schneiderman, Lake Forest College

Durand Art Institute, Sonnenschein and Albright Galleries

Watch the unveiling of the winners of "The World in 2050" contest, a competition open to all students to produce responses to the following question—what will the world of the future hold at the half-century mark? Prizes: 1st place: $2,500, 2nd place: $1,500, 3rd place: $1,000.

Individual Presentation

4-11-2017 4:45 PM

4-11-2017 5:15 AM

Other

