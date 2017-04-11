 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

Digitizing a Church

Location

Library Basement

Abstract

As part of the Richter Scholars program at Lake Forest College, we worked closely with Benjamin Zeller to design an interactive 360° virtual reality tour of Lake Forest’s First Presbyterian Church. We researched the history of the church in order to highlight noteworthy facts and features at relevant locations within the church. Using the cutting-edge software Panotour Pro, we designed mobile and desktop virtual tours in order to maximize performance on popular digital media platforms. This technology will allow students and others to have an immersive, educational experience of religious institutions without having to travel to those spaces.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

4-11-2017 1:00 PM

End Date

4-11-2017 2:15 PM

Panel

Digital Chicago

Field of Study for Presentation

Religion

Event Website

sacredchicago.org

