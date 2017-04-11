Abstract

Lake Forest College is dedicated to preparing students to become responsible, global citizens. It is also committed to preparing students for rewarding careers. The experiential learning that off-campus experiences provide—through study, internship and local engagement with the culture at hand—prepares students to enter the post-graduation workforce and graduate school with a greater worldview. Expanded linguistic, social, and cultural competencies gained off-campus synergistically connects a variety of majors and prepare students for an ever-changing global workspace. Students on this panel will discuss their specific off-campus learning in the context of their academic and personal interests, and reflect on what they have gained from these cultural experiences as well as how their time off-campus has prepared them for post-graduation achievements in an increasingly globalized world.