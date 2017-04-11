2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
Global Competencies: Preparing for the Future
Location
Library First Floor
Abstract
Lake Forest College is dedicated to preparing students to become responsible, global citizens. It is also committed to preparing students for rewarding careers. The experiential learning that off-campus experiences provide—through study, internship and local engagement with the culture at hand—prepares students to enter the post-graduation workforce and graduate school with a greater worldview. Expanded linguistic, social, and cultural competencies gained off-campus synergistically connects a variety of majors and prepare students for an ever-changing global workspace. Students on this panel will discuss their specific off-campus learning in the context of their academic and personal interests, and reflect on what they have gained from these cultural experiences as well as how their time off-campus has prepared them for post-graduation achievements in an increasingly globalized world.
Presentation Type
Group Talk
Start Date
4-11-2017 2:30 PM
End Date
4-11-2017 3:45 PM
Panel
Global competencies: Preparing for the Future
Field of Study for Presentation
Area Studies, Biology, German Studies, International Relations, Islamic World Studies, Latin American Studies, Social Justice, Spanish, Other
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
