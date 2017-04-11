2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
A Search for Chi-dentity: An Exploration Through Ogilvie Transportation Center and What it Means to be a Transitional Destination
Skybox
Drawing from Contemporary Archaeology, “non-places” are sites known to have little link to specific identity or historical significance. Examples of “non-places” are places of transit, such as an airport or a train station. How does Ogilvie Transportation Center accept or reject the traditional characteristics of a “non-place”? Is there a presence of the identity of Chicago in the space? By examining the landscape and material culture of the station, as well as how people use the space itself, the cultural identity of Ogilvie (although blurred with characteristics of a “non-place”) can be put back into focus with an anthropological awareness.
Individual Presentation
4-11-2017 10:30 AM
4-11-2017 11:45 AM
Archaeology of Now
American Studies, Sociology and Anthropology, Urban Studies, History
