"The Philosophy of Composition" is one among many literary hoaxes that Edgar Allan Poe perpetrated throughout his life. Although it has been considered an essay of "personal beliefs", the content clearly shows otherwise. The essay can obviously be considered a hoax for three reasons: First, Poe's fiction writing stands in direct contrast with the theories that he proposes in the essay. Second, the ideas discussed in the essay go against Poe's ideologies in the outside world, particularly those concerning the dark and devilish. Lastly, the overarching theme, "The Unity of Effect," is so clearly against any the author's practices that the theory itself collapses throughout the entire essay.

Apr 11th, 2:30 PM

Apr 11th, 3:45 PM

The Philosophy of Composition: Edgar Allan Poe, Sarcasm, and a Hoax

Library Basement

