 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

The Philosophy of Composition: Edgar Allan Poe, Sarcasm, and a Hoax

Location

Library Basement

Abstract

"The Philosophy of Composition" is one among many literary hoaxes that Edgar Allan Poe perpetrated throughout his life. Although it has been considered an essay of "personal beliefs", the content clearly shows otherwise. The essay can obviously be considered a hoax for three reasons: First, Poe's fiction writing stands in direct contrast with the theories that he proposes in the essay. Second, the ideas discussed in the essay go against Poe's ideologies in the outside world, particularly those concerning the dark and devilish. Lastly, the overarching theme, "The Unity of Effect," is so clearly against any the author's practices that the theory itself collapses throughout the entire essay.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

4-11-2017 2:30 PM

End Date

4-11-2017 3:45 PM

Panel

19th Century Literature

Field of Study for Presentation

English

No downloadable materials are available for this event.

Share

Import Event to Google Calendar

COinS
 
Apr 11th, 2:30 PM Apr 11th, 3:45 PM

The Philosophy of Composition: Edgar Allan Poe, Sarcasm, and a Hoax

Library Basement

"The Philosophy of Composition" is one among many literary hoaxes that Edgar Allan Poe perpetrated throughout his life. Although it has been considered an essay of "personal beliefs", the content clearly shows otherwise. The essay can obviously be considered a hoax for three reasons: First, Poe's fiction writing stands in direct contrast with the theories that he proposes in the essay. Second, the ideas discussed in the essay go against Poe's ideologies in the outside world, particularly those concerning the dark and devilish. Lastly, the overarching theme, "The Unity of Effect," is so clearly against any the author's practices that the theory itself collapses throughout the entire essay.

 
 