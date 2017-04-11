 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Restricted Chicago

Library Basement

“Restricted Chicago” explores the use of racial restrictive covenants as strategies for racial segregation in the city of Chicago and in Cook County during the twentieth century. The project presents this research through a digital map and timeline, showing the change over time as to where such covenants were in place. The research draws on records from the Cook County Recorder of Deeds, and involves detailed information about the specific language used in these restrictions. The project reveals that minorities have experienced housing discrimination in Cook County, centered on restrictions from living in the more desirable neighborhoods of the region.

Individual Presentation

4-11-2017 1:00 PM

4-11-2017 2:15 PM

Digital Chicago

African American Studies, American Studies, Education

