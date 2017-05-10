Abstract

The purpose of this multiple instrumental case study was to explore approaches of four high school instrumental music educators assuming the role of facilitative teacher in responding to challenges affecting the social and emotional well-being of their students. This study utilized the framework of social emotional learning as a lens to view the educators’ interactions. The four participants represented diverse demographic settings and had at least 10 years of instrumental music teaching experience. Findings and implications include strategies for providing support, unique elements of the instrumental music classroom, and perceived outcomes from providing support.