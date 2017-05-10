 

Document Type

Article

Version

Author's Final Manuscript

Publication Title

Research Studies in Music Education

Volume

38

Issue

2

First Page

235

Last Page

253

Publication Date

2016

Keywords

care, facilitative teacher, music education, social emotional learning, student challenges

Abstract

The purpose of this multiple instrumental case study was to explore approaches of four high school instrumental music educators assuming the role of facilitative teacher in responding to challenges affecting the social and emotional well-being of their students. This study utilized the framework of social emotional learning as a lens to view the educators’ interactions. The four participants represented diverse demographic settings and had at least 10 years of instrumental music teaching experience. Findings and implications include strategies for providing support, unique elements of the instrumental music classroom, and perceived outcomes from providing support.

DOI

10.1177/1321103X16668679

