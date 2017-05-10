Document Type
Article
Version
Author's Final Manuscript
Publication Title
Research Studies in Music Education
Volume
38
Issue
2
First Page
235
Last Page
253
Publication Date
2016
Keywords
care, facilitative teacher, music education, social emotional learning, student challenges
Abstract
The purpose of this multiple instrumental case study was to explore approaches of four high school instrumental music educators assuming the role of facilitative teacher in responding to challenges affecting the social and emotional well-being of their students. This study utilized the framework of social emotional learning as a lens to view the educators’ interactions. The four participants represented diverse demographic settings and had at least 10 years of instrumental music teaching experience. Findings and implications include strategies for providing support, unique elements of the instrumental music classroom, and perceived outcomes from providing support.
Citation
Edgar, Scott, "Approaches of High School Instrumental Music Educators in Response to Student Challenges" (2016). Music Faculty Publications.
http://publications.lakeforest.edu/music_pubs/2
DOI
10.1177/1321103X16668679