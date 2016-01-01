Abstract

The purpose of this article is to share information about how to source and select choral music from Ireland, with a focus on repertoire for high school ensembles. The canon of Ireland’s choral music is inspired by a range of sources: the songs and airs from a rich indigenous tradition; music by composers and arrangers who looked to Europe to adopt a more experimental form of writing in the mid-twentieth century; and both secular and sacred music influenced by the Anglican Cathedral tradition.