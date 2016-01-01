 

Article

Final Published Version

Massachusetts Music Educators Journal

64

4

30

33

2016

The purpose of this article is to share information about how to source and select choral music from Ireland, with a focus on repertoire for high school ensembles. The canon of Ireland’s choral music is inspired by a range of sources: the songs and airs from a rich indigenous tradition; music by composers and arrangers who looked to Europe to adopt a more experimental form of writing in the mid-twentieth century; and both secular and sacred music influenced by the Anglican Cathedral tradition.

complete issue at http://www.massmea.org/sites/default/files/public/mmn-online/MMEJ_vol64_04_Summer2016.pdf

