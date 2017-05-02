Abstract

One of the goals of my study was to investigate the validity of the inhibition model presented by Friedman and Miyake (2004) who proposed three inhibition categories. My study examined how tasks from the Prepotent Response Inhibition category correlate among each other and how they relate to attention, impulsivity and a task from the different inhibition category. Additionally, my study tested how caffeinated energy drinks affect inhibition and attention performance. Sixty-six individuals who were randomly assigned into decaffeinated and caffeinated conditions completed a battery of inhibition, attention, and impulsivity tasks. My study didn’t detect any significant associations among Prepotent Response Inhibition tasks. Although my study failed to find significant impact of caffeinated energy drinks on inhibition, I found a significant effect of caffeine on attention. More research is required to establish the validity of the model proposed by Friedman and Miyake and to reveal underlying components of inhibition.