Abstract

Black entrepreneurs have several barriers in which prevent them from achieving the standard level of success entrepreneurs, in general, receive. This senior thesis will analyze the different methods that black entrepreneurs must take in order remain competitive and innovative as a minority within the marketplace. This thesis acknowledges and examines the different forms of “glass ceilings” that exist for Black entrepreneurs. Furthermore, it will provide an in-depth analysis on how best to overcome these challenges; this will be done through introducing a success model tailored specifically to Black entrepreneurs. Additionally, this thesis will gather research from primary sources (Black entrepreneurs) on their experiences as minority business owners. My hypothesis is that Black entrepreneurs must adhere to a unique success model that addresses the barriers limiting their ability to achieve success.