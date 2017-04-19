Abstract

Textbooks, though often present in modern language classrooms, have received little attention in classroom-based research. This thesis exposes a knowledge gap between textbook content and usage—a gap that spans over two millennia—arguing for Leo van Lier’s ecological approach as a pivotal bridge. Since the late 20th century, language education scholars have criticized textbook content with the assumption that the content determines classroom activities. However, the lack of research on actual textbook usage in modern language classrooms makes these critiques tenuous. This study analyzed observational and interview data from four college-level modern language courses using the ecological perspective. Results suggest that diverse textbook usage in class stems from teachers’ language learning experiences and pedagogical backgrounds.