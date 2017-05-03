Class Year
2017
Date
4-24-2017
Document Type
Thesis
Degree Name
Bachelor of Arts (BA)
Department or Program
Biology
First Advisor
Shubhik K. DebBurman
Second Advisor
Jason Cody
Third Advisor
Ann Maine
Fourth Advisor
Hongkyun Kim, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Abstract
SLO-1 is a large conductance potassium channel which when inhibited in C. elegans results in complete ethanol resistance. The protein ERG-28 is responsible for transporting SLO-1 from the endoplasmic reticulum to the golgi apparatus in C. elegans. erg-28 mutants show greatly reduced SLO-1 signaling. We therefore hypothesize that SLO-1 undergoes ER associated degradation via the ubiquitin-proteasome system. We screen for ubiquitin ligase responsible for the degradation of the SLO-1 channel by performing fluorescent microscopy and behavioral studies in C. elegans. The mutants for this ubiquitin ligase showed both increased fluorescence and sensitivity to ethanol. In order to better elucidate the erg-28 and slo-1 pathways we also performed mutagenesis tests on C. elegans with MCHERRY tagged ERG-28. We created multiple mutants expressing a change in fluorescence. These experiments identify different molecules involved SLO-1 signaling pathway.
Language
English
Recommended Citation
Haney, James J., "Degradation of SLO-1 BK channels in C. elegans" (2017). Senior Theses.
http://publications.lakeforest.edu/seniortheses/108
Available for download on Thursday, May 02, 2019