Title
Toll-Like Receptor 2 Dependent Signaling of Low Molecular Weight Hyaluronan Upregulates T-Helper 17 Differentiation and Promotes the Expression of Hyaluronidase 2
Class Year
2017
Date
4-19-2017
Document Type
Thesis
Distinguished Thesis
Yes
Degree Name
Bachelor of Arts (BA)
Department or Program
Biology
First Advisor
Douglas B. Light
Second Advisor
Ann B. Maine
Third Advisor
Elizabeth W. Fischer
Fourth Advisor
Joseph M. Reynolds, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Abstract
Immune cells have the capacity to differentiate and proliferate after stimulation through pattern recognition receptors (PRRs). In the case of potentially autoreactive T-cells, signaling from self molecules through PRRs can stimulate these cells to attack otherwise healthy tissue leading to autoinflammatory diseases such as multiple sclerosis. One self molecule that may induce this effect is hyaluronan, a structural polysaccharide found in the extracellular matrix. We initially hypothesized that low molecular weight hyaluronan, indicative of injury, could signal through toll-like receptor 2, a PRR, to upregulate Th17 cell differentiation and proliferation. Naïve CD4+ murine T-cells were isolated and exposed to low and high molecular weight hyaluronan to determine the molecule’s effect. Surprisingly, our results showed evidence for both hyaluronan and hyaluronidase II in upregulating T-helper 17 cell differentiation and proliferation. Further research is necessary to describe the mechanism for this effect, as well as to establish its physiological relevance.
Language
English
