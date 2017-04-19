Abstract

Immune cells have the capacity to differentiate and proliferate after stimulation through pattern recognition receptors (PRRs). In the case of potentially autoreactive T-cells, signaling from self molecules through PRRs can stimulate these cells to attack otherwise healthy tissue leading to autoinflammatory diseases such as multiple sclerosis. One self molecule that may induce this effect is hyaluronan, a structural polysaccharide found in the extracellular matrix. We initially hypothesized that low molecular weight hyaluronan, indicative of injury, could signal through toll-like receptor 2, a PRR, to upregulate Th17 cell differentiation and proliferation. Naïve CD4+ murine T-cells were isolated and exposed to low and high molecular weight hyaluronan to determine the molecule’s effect. Surprisingly, our results showed evidence for both hyaluronan and hyaluronidase II in upregulating T-helper 17 cell differentiation and proliferation. Further research is necessary to describe the mechanism for this effect, as well as to establish its physiological relevance.