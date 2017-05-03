Abstract

In 1987, four acting students who called themselves “God’s Theatre” from the Theatre Academy of Helsinki appeared naked on the stage Oulu City Theatre in Central Finland. One of the students split his wrists open with a razor blade, while the rest of the group attacked the audience with eggs, human feces, a fire extinguisher, and a baton. Finnish media labelled the act as terrorism and even a murder attempt. After being imprisoned for ten days, the students were allowed to continue their studies at the academy. Thirty years later, the Oulu incident still remains a part of the Finnish collective consciousness. In this paper I argue that the Oulu act was strongly influenced by the teaching methods and ideologies used in the Theater Academy at the time, as well as the God's Theatre members' anxiety about the changing cultural atmosphere of 1980s Finland.