Abstract

A major regulator of body size in animals is developmental nutrition, which mediates its effect through the insulin- and TOR-signaling pathways. While we know much of how dietary quantity affects body size, insulin-signaling, and TOR-signaling, we know very little of the impact of diet quality. Here we use the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster, to compare and contrast the effect of change in food concentration versus protein-to-carbohydrate ratio on the genetic mechanisms that regulate body size. We reared flies on one of 24 different diets that varied in their concentration and ratio of protein and carbohydrate, and measured the expression of genes that involved in the insulin- and TOR-signaling pathways. Our data suggest that activity of both the insulin- and TOR-signaling pathways responds primarily to changes in protein level but not carbohydrate level. These data suggest that diet quality primarily impacts body size through changes in the protein quantity.