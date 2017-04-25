Class Year
2017
Date
4-25-2017
Document Type
Thesis
Degree Name
Bachelor of Arts (BA)
Department or Program
Economics
First Advisor
Carolyn Tuttle
Second Advisor
Mursi Hadzic
Third Advisor
Sugata Banerji
Abstract
This thesis examines the valuation methods used for pricing European and American call options. Options are financial instruments that play an important role in the financial industry and are used in hedging, speculating and arbitraging. Because options are widely used in investing, there is a need for valuation methods that are as precise as possible. Options have been perceived as obscure financial instruments due to the lack of valuation techniques in the past. However, with the discovery of Black-Scholes Model in 1973, the first option valuation method, option trading escalated. In this thesis, the fair market value of S&P 500 index with European exercise style, The Google Option Contract and Apple Option Contract will be obtained by using the Black-Scholes Model, the General Monte Carlo Simulation, The Combined Method and the Least-Squares Monte Carlo. The results from three models will be compared and contrasted in order to determine the best valuation method.
Language
English
Recommended Citation
Malesevic, Gorica, "Use of the Monte Carlo Simulation in Valuation of European and American Call Options" (2017). Senior Theses.
http://publications.lakeforest.edu/seniortheses/115