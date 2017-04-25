Class Year
2017
Date
4-25-2017
Document Type
Thesis
Degree Name
Bachelor of Arts (BA)
Department or Program
Economics
Second Department or Program
International Relations
First Advisor
Robert Lemke
Second Advisor
James Marquardt
Third Advisor
Carolyn Tuttle
Fourth Advisor
Aleksandar Jankovski
Abstract
Liberal democratic countries in the West employ a variety of mechanisms to encourage authoritarian regimes to embrace liberal democratic governance, arguing that political freedoms best ensure domestic tranquility and prosperity. In recent time especially, however, some new democracies have struggled economically whereas some authoritarian regimes have seen sustained and impressive rates of economic growth and higher development. This paper rejects the notion that economic performance is a function of regime type, with democracies outperforming autocracies. It argues instead that a country’s economic development is result the of executive constraints, rule of law, durability and economic freedom – not regime type per se.
Language
English
