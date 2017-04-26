Abstract

This paper examines the cultural and musical growth of popular British boy band One Direction. I contextualize my argument through an analysis of various elements of fan culture, boy band history, and popular music theory to argue that, because boy bands’ public images and the music that they perform are both driven by their intended audiences, their music must feature more significantly into discussions about boy bands. I apply this principal to One Direction’s discography to determine the relationship between the band’s music and inauthentic public image.