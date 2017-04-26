Class Year

2017

Date

4-25-2017

Document Type

Thesis

Distinguished Thesis

Yes

Degree Name

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Department or Program

Music

First Advisor

Donald Meyer

Second Advisor

Scott Edgar

Third Advisor

Dustin Mengelkoch

Abstract

This paper examines the cultural and musical growth of popular British boy band One Direction. I contextualize my argument through an analysis of various elements of fan culture, boy band history, and popular music theory to argue that, because boy bands’ public images and the music that they perform are both driven by their intended audiences, their music must feature more significantly into discussions about boy bands. I apply this principal to One Direction’s discography to determine the relationship between the band’s music and inauthentic public image.

Language

English

Included in

Music Commons

