Class Year

2017

Date

4-26-2017

Document Type

Thesis

Distinguished Thesis

yes

Degree Name

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Department or Program

Business

First Advisor

Jeffrey Sundberg

Second Advisor

Darlene Jaffke

Third Advisor

Shiwei Chen

Abstract

China’s recent economic growth has turned the country into one of the major players in the global economy, however uneven distribution of its benefits has undermined social cohesion of the country and led to outburst of civil unrest. This paper explores to what extent can innovation and its diffusion help the provinces achieve within-region convergence on income. The study employs Two-Stage Least Squares and Spatial Durbin Models to elucidate differentiate the importance of different types of innovation on inter-provincial income inequality. The results emphasize the importance of innovation, rather than invention, for convergence of income, and underscore the harmful effect of migration restrictions.

Language

English

Additional Files
ShcerbiakFigure1.jpg (129 kB)
ShcherbiakFigure2.jpg (151 kB)
ShcherbiakFigure3.jpg (35 kB)
ShcherbiakFigure4.jpg (59 kB)
