Class Year
2017
Date
4-26-2017
Document Type
Thesis
Distinguished Thesis
yes
Degree Name
Bachelor of Arts (BA)
Department or Program
Business
First Advisor
Jeffrey Sundberg
Second Advisor
Darlene Jaffke
Third Advisor
Shiwei Chen
Abstract
China’s recent economic growth has turned the country into one of the major players in the global economy, however uneven distribution of its benefits has undermined social cohesion of the country and led to outburst of civil unrest. This paper explores to what extent can innovation and its diffusion help the provinces achieve within-region convergence on income. The study employs Two-Stage Least Squares and Spatial Durbin Models to elucidate differentiate the importance of different types of innovation on inter-provincial income inequality. The results emphasize the importance of innovation, rather than invention, for convergence of income, and underscore the harmful effect of migration restrictions.
Language
English
Recommended Citation
Shcherbiak, Anna, "Innovation and Interprovincial Income Inequality in China" (2017). Senior Theses.
http://publications.lakeforest.edu/seniortheses/96
