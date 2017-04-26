Abstract

China’s recent economic growth has turned the country into one of the major players in the global economy, however uneven distribution of its benefits has undermined social cohesion of the country and led to outburst of civil unrest. This paper explores to what extent can innovation and its diffusion help the provinces achieve within-region convergence on income. The study employs Two-Stage Least Squares and Spatial Durbin Models to elucidate differentiate the importance of different types of innovation on inter-provincial income inequality. The results emphasize the importance of innovation, rather than invention, for convergence of income, and underscore the harmful effect of migration restrictions.