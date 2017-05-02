Abstract

Critical constructivism provides for a comprehensive analysis of the process of socialization of states on their way into European Union. The analysis of the historical patterns of enmity and mistrust as they pertain to the relationship between EU and Turkey provides for an insightful account explaining its repetitive stagnation. This research concludes that the relationship between EU and Turkey is fragile due to the discoursive practice of othering, the raison d’être of which rests on historical-identitarian social constructions. Since this practice goes both ways, and is most visible in political discourse in particular instances (such as the refugee crisis), the relationship must be studied not by using a comprehensive theory of international politics. Rather, it must be studied by using a theoretical method that seeks to explain the relationship not in its totality (hence not predicting its course) but rather seeks to understand it by examining its contingencies.