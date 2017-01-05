Abstract

The energy industry is evolving towards renewable energy. This study examines the potential of solar energy for electricity usage on the campus of Lake Forest College through both a technical and market analysis. A solar panel was installed on the roof of Carnegie Hall, a large building in the central campus area, for a period of twelve weeks. In addition, regression analysis on the total output of the solar panel in relation to cloud coverage, solar intensity, average temperature, and hours of daylight led to more extensive analysis on the technical potential of solar energy on the campus. The economic analysis contributed by the photovoltaic solar cell system was determined in terms of the energy savings and monetary payback. The results of this investigation concluded that a small portion of the school’s electricity needs can be met by the use of solar energy.