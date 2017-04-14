Abstract

When considering the GPA of Lake Forest College students, it is important to consider the contributing factors of it. Students invest a lot of money into college and it is important to determine whether students can do well academically. Does the student’s financial background or financial aid package influence the student’s academic performance? Looking at Lake Forest College students' high school GPAs, test scores, and other financial variables, this thesis attempts to model the contributing factors to academic achievement. It is found that parent income is not significant to academic performance, but scholarships, grants, and loans are statistically significant when predicting GPA. These financial aid variables negatively affect GPA on average. High school GPA and ACT test scores remain the most significant factors when predicting college GPA. As students take more college credits, they begin to make choices that will maximize their GPA.