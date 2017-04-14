Class Year
2017
Date
4-14-2017
Document Type
Thesis
Degree Name
Bachelor of Arts (BA)
Department or Program
Economics
First Advisor
Carolyn Tuttle
Second Advisor
Robert J. Lemke
Third Advisor
DeJuran Richardson
Abstract
When considering the GPA of Lake Forest College students, it is important to consider the contributing factors of it. Students invest a lot of money into college and it is important to determine whether students can do well academically. Does the student’s financial background or financial aid package influence the student’s academic performance? Looking at Lake Forest College students' high school GPAs, test scores, and other financial variables, this thesis attempts to model the contributing factors to academic achievement. It is found that parent income is not significant to academic performance, but scholarships, grants, and loans are statistically significant when predicting GPA. These financial aid variables negatively affect GPA on average. High school GPA and ACT test scores remain the most significant factors when predicting college GPA. As students take more college credits, they begin to make choices that will maximize their GPA.
Language
English
Recommended Citation
Kelly, Michael Alexander, "Predicting Academic Achievement, Measured by GPA" (2017). Senior Theses.
http://publications.lakeforest.edu/seniortheses/99
