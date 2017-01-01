Abstract

I was excited by the 2050 Competition because of the potential for creative musical experimentation. Although I believe that the music should speak for itself, I wanted to present a brief artistic statement to accompany my submission. As a violinist, I was trained classically; I generally performed songs millennials typically associate with the bygone era of concertos, sonatas, and symphonies. Since coming to Lake Forest College, I have experimented in arranging polyphonic pieces using a looping pedal to layer melodies and harmonies. This particular composition expands upon my typical style in that it features an electronic track written and arranged in a demo version of LogicProX, a piece of software popular among young emerging recording artists. Although the electronic percussive elements are distinctively futuristic, the violin chorus is meant to evoke a nostalgic yearning and thus represent an authentic representation of how I perceive the future: a time that will always be informed by the past.