Sanni Lindroos World in 2050 Entry

“Mom, Look at My Drawing!”

Project Description

Whenever I visit my home in Finland, I spend a lot of time looking at my childhood drawings. The bright colors, simplified subjects and lack of three-dimensional space create sympathetic, yet extremely informative and insightful images that give a sense of how I used to interpret the world around me. Drawing seems to be a natural medium for young people to express their lived realities - even my cousins, who grew up surrounded by technology, will leave their iPads for a while if I bring out sheets of paper and a box of markers. Especially before facing the pressure of meeting certain formal qualities with their art, children have a wonderful capacity of transforming abstract concepts and complex social situations into visual language.

Children often draw imaginary creatures and scenarios, but I am more fascinated by their depictions of mundane everyday life. My childhood drawings are very different to my Korean friend’s old sketches, which suggests that these pieces are culturally and socio-politically charged. However, children’s manner of simplifying and transforming things and places into two-dimensional imagery seems to remain similar all over the world. I decided to approach this project through the idea of drawing being a universal tool for making meaning out of the world. I firmly believe that, even with the rapid development of technology, the future generations will continue to depict their experiences and thoughts through drawings. I asked myself a question: If I was to have children in 2050, what would they be drawing?

“Mom, Look at My Drawing!” consists of six drawings made by six imaginary children. Each child represents a continent that is occupied by people in the year 2050. Whereas some of the pictures depict positive change and educationally beneficial improvements in technology, some of them communicate the climatic as well as social issues the future may hold. The pictures appear in the order of the brief descriptions provided below.

Mom, Look at my Drawing! “Drone Class” by Sarah, 12

Wellington, New Zealand

Sarah goes to the biggest primary school in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand. Her school has launched a friendship program with another primary school in Blenheim, which is the city closest to Wellington located on the South Island. As a part of the school’s syllabus, the students learn how to navigate small-scale drones. Once a month, Sarah’s class sends handwritten letters and small presents to the students in Blenheim, and receive the other school’s drones as an exchange. As a part of the syllabus, the students learn how to maintain and fix the drones in case of potential damage due to the weather or unsuccessful landing. In addition to flying the drones back and forth, the students also use them to map the surrounding areas with a camera for their geography class.

“Meeting the President” by Ebba, 6

Stockholm, Sweden

Even though gender and queer rights have rapidly improved all over the world, Sweden still remains one of the top countries to promote open-mindedness in many fields. After turning from a kingdom to a democracy in 2040, the citizens have elected two presidents who sit in the office for five years. Both of them were female. The newly selected president does not identify with any gender, and is therefore the first non-gender-conforming leader of a country. Their first mission as the president is to officialize the usage of the neutral pronoun hen instead of the gendered hon (female) and han (male). The president wants to put more funds on the preschool programs, which have gradually become focused on the idea of individual growth. Rather than following the same syllabus, the children get to freely explore their interests in an open environment, and take part in group activities that teach skills such as sustainable farming and critical thinking. Instead of sitting in their office, the president is actively visiting different sites across the country. In Ebba’s drawing, the president has just arrived at her preschool, where the children show them the garden they are maintaining. The climate has gotten warmer, which means that the students spend time outdoors as much as possible. Ebba has never seen snow.

“Going to the Mall with Mom and Dad” by Rohit, 9

New Delhi, India

Global warming and air pollution has made it extremely harmful for people to walk in the streets of the Indian capital. Cases of asthma and other lung-related diseases have been going rapidly up, and the upper-class people are doing their best to live their lives indoors. Rohit’s family is one of the wealthiest in the city, and have an access to an exclusive underground road system built by a private company. As India is now the engineering center of the world, the company collaborated with the top universities to design a system which allows people to access destinations within the city without breathing the polluted air. The government, still corrupted, gave permission for the project in order to promote India as the new pioneer of problem-solving. Once you buy a membership from the company, your house will be provided a basement with an access to the roads, as well as a hybrid car. In his drawing, Rohit is about to enter the basement of his home with his parents. They have recently bought a membership, and are about to drive to a mall specifically built for the membership owners. Rohit has depicted a clothing store, a restaurant, as well as an artificial forest that allows the members to have an experience of being outdoors.





“Hologram Dragon” by Eva, 8

Chicago, USA

Eva has drawn a picture of a school play she was in. In addition to actors, sets, and props, the new stage technology makes it possible to create a large, three-dimensional hologram dragon among other realistic-looking creatures and scenarios. Beyond the stage, holograms have become widely used for educational purposes. In history class, the students can experience iconic speeches as if they were delivered in front of them, and in biology class holograms can be used to demonstrate animals that have become extinct. Due to the relatively affordable price, many colleges have also started to incorporate the hologram technology in their syllabi. Guest lecturers and experts can now easily teach a class without being physically present, and international companies can search for employees by using holographic interviewers.

“Hyperloop Train Entering a Tunnel” by Tom, 10

Cape Town, South Africa

The first functioning hyperloop train was built between Cape Town and Johannesburg in 2045. The train, connecting the two major cities, takes an hour to travel the distance of 870 miles. South Africa, having become one of the trendiest and most desired places to live, has had an enormous increase in population during the past decade. Young, wealthy people especially from Europe and Northern America have started to move into the larger cities, and poverty has started decreasing due to tourism. Tom’s father works for a Cape Town-based real estate company, but also manages property in Johannesburg. Before the hyperloop train was established, he took a two-hour flight between the cities every week. Due to the flight schedules he was often gone for multiple days, as the company wanted to save money on the tickets. The hyperloop, departing hourly, allows Tom’s father to be home for the night. The environmentally friendly train is more affordable than flying, and many airlines have canceled the Cape Town-Johannesburg connection due to customers lost to the hyperloop train. Tom has depicted the transparent loop in which the train travels, speeding through a mountain landscape.

“Planting a New Forest” by Sofia, 11

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

By 2050, the Brazilian Amazon has suffered from severe deforestation and damage due to greenhouse gases. For the first time after their financially unsuccessful Summer Olympics of 2016, Rio de Janeiro hosted the games again in 2048. The state governor of Rio de Janeiro worked together with the president, as well as leading environmental scientists to launch a campaign that would boost the Olympic tourism while saving the rainforest. The marketing campaigns provided information about the seriousness of the issue, and people traveling to the city were encouraged to use camping facilities to avoid the need for constructing new accommodations. Each participating country was required to pay an extra fee, and the money would then go towards a reforestation fund. The campaign was a success, as many countries wanted to present themselves as environmentally friendly and, in many cases, are dependent on the medicine plants found in the forest. As soon as the year after, local school students in Brazilian cities and villages started to take monthly trips to plant new trees in the Amazon. Sofia’s class spends the first Friday of each month talking about sustainability while learning how to handle the saplings.