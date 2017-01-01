Abstract

Over the next 33 years, I personally predict that, as culture and technology progress at an ever- accelerating rate, the gap between different generations will grow until it becomes insurmountable. By the year 2050, I believe that people living today will not possibly be able to comprehend the way that the people who will grow up in that era will communicate.

To illustrate this concept, I have constructed a short video that shows how this disconnect may appear to 2017-era humans. This video is how media may appear by 2050, and to younger people who will live at the time, it may seem like a conventional method of conveying a story. In it, different levels of communication failure are meant to be visible:

Images that are identifiable, but without any clear significance, in context, to a 2017-era human (for example, the animal faces and moon). Images that are visible, but without any clear meaning to a 2017-era human (for example, the black and white symbols) Methods of conveying information that are physically perceptible, but which 2017-era humans cannot extract any meaning from (for example, the shifting color fields) Methods of conveying information that are partially or completely imperceptible to 2017-era humans (for example, the periods when only a pale-blue screen is visible)

With this in mind, please enjoy the video, and see what cohesive meaning, if any, you can extract from it.

Note: The video includes some rapid changes in color and brightness. If you are photosensitive, be cautious about watching it.