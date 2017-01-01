Title
Memetic Drift
Document Type
Creative Work
Publication Date
2017
Abstract
Over the next 33 years, I personally predict that, as culture and technology progress at an ever- accelerating rate, the gap between different generations will grow until it becomes insurmountable. By the year 2050, I believe that people living today will not possibly be able to comprehend the way that the people who will grow up in that era will communicate.
To illustrate this concept, I have constructed a short video that shows how this disconnect may appear to 2017-era humans. This video is how media may appear by 2050, and to younger people who will live at the time, it may seem like a conventional method of conveying a story. In it, different levels of communication failure are meant to be visible:
-
Images that are identifiable, but without any clear significance, in context, to a 2017-era human (for example, the animal faces and moon).
-
Images that are visible, but without any clear meaning to a 2017-era human (for example, the black and white symbols)
-
Methods of conveying information that are physically perceptible, but which 2017-era humans cannot extract any meaning from (for example, the shifting color fields)
-
Methods of conveying information that are partially or completely imperceptible to 2017-era humans (for example, the periods when only a pale-blue screen is visible)
With this in mind, please enjoy the video, and see what cohesive meaning, if any, you can extract from it.
Note: The video includes some rapid changes in color and brightness. If you are photosensitive, be cautious about watching it.
Streaming Media
Recommended Citation
Kogan, Schuyler F., "Memetic Drift" (2017). The World in 2050.
http://publications.lakeforest.edu/world/5
Comments
Honorable Mention