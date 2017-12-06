Eukaryon
Article Title
Class Year
2008
Abstract
Myostatin is an important negative regulator of muscle growth. Natural mutations and knockouts in animals produce a “double-muscled” phenotype the basis of which is a dramatic increase in muscle mass. Therapeutics that target myostatin are currently in development. There are almost no documented side effects of suppression, and early research suggests that myostatin inhibition can restore function in cases of muscular dystrophy. Clinical trials are currently underway, although myostatin research has not taken advantage of some techniques like RNA interference. With the development of myostatin therapies and advances in gene therapy, the social and ethical implications of using these as performance enhancement strategies raise interesting questions about athleticism in general.
Disclaimer
Eukaryon is published by students at Lake Forest College, who are solely responsible for its content. The views expressed in Eukaryon do not necessarily reflect those of the College. Articles published within Eukaryon should not be cited in bibliographies. Material contained herein should be treated as personal communication and should be cited as such only with the consent of the author.