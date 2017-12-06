Eukaryon
Article Title
The Effect of Increased VEGF Levels on Limb Bud Angiogenesis in a Developing Chick Embryo
Class Year
2008
Abstract
Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) is a necessary regulator of normal angiogenesis as it serves as a potent mitogen for vascular endothelial cells derived from arteries and veins.1 In this study, the effect of augmented levels of VEGF on limb bud angiogenesis in a developing chick embryo will be demonstrated. Alkaline phosphatase staining was used to show the presence of endothelial tissue originating from angiogenesis. We report that increased levels of VEGF resulted in an increase in dark blue alkaline phosphatase staining, suggesting that there is more enzymatic activity where endothelial cells are present. These findings support the documented role of VEGF in promoting angiogenesis.
Disclaimer
Eukaryon is published by students at Lake Forest College, who are solely responsible for its content. The views expressed in Eukaryon do not necessarily reflect those of the College. Articles published within Eukaryon should not be cited in bibliographies. Material contained herein should be treated as personal communication and should be cited as such only with the consent of the author.