Abstract

Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) is a necessary regulator of normal angiogenesis as it serves as a potent mitogen for vascular endothelial cells derived from arteries and veins.1 In this study, the effect of augmented levels of VEGF on limb bud angiogenesis in a developing chick embryo will be demonstrated. Alkaline phosphatase staining was used to show the presence of endothelial tissue originating from angiogenesis. We report that increased levels of VEGF resulted in an increase in dark blue alkaline phosphatase staining, suggesting that there is more enzymatic activity where endothelial cells are present. These findings support the documented role of VEGF in promoting angiogenesis.